Bridge replacement project begins Aug 6, 2021 2 hrs ago OTTUMWA — Bridge replacement has begun on 215th Avenue, and as a result it is closed. The bridge is located between Highway 34 and Bluegrass Road, and work began Friday. The project is expected to be complete in mid-September.