OTTUMWA — The Bridge View Center announced a donation of $150,000 to the City of Ottumwa this week.
The amount will assist the city in supplementing daily operation costs of the facility throughout the fiscal year of 2020. Scott Halgren, Bridge View Center executive director, said the donation aims at offsetting costs for the city and taxpayers. According to the center’s website, the facility has offered more than $1.2 million in assisting the city since March 2009.
Funds come from the Bridge View Center, Inc. Endowment Trust fund. The Endowment Trust fund was established in 2005 to assist the City of Ottumwa in supporting the annual ongoing operations of Bridge View Center. Between 2005 and 2006 the center raised $2.5 million for the construction of the center and an additional $2 million for the endowment trust fund. Area businesses, residents, and others involved with this project continue to act as patrons.
Its website said the facility has served the community and Southeast Iowa for 13 years and strives to continue as “a multi-purpose venue hosting a very diverse and wide range of events, both public and private,” hosting a total of 6,567 events. The facility also welcomed 1,595,851guests through its doors. In 2019, Bridge View hosted a record 586 events utilizing 730 event and use days, resulting in an economic impact of $8.9 million dollars to the community.