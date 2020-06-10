OTTUMWA — Since Bridge View Center was given the green light to reopen its doors to the public, Executive Director Scott Hallgren said they’ve already had some busy days.
They opened up for last week's primary and had a Tenco luncheon. A wedding reception is booked and other events are in the process of being scheduled. Is everything back to business as usual though?
“Because of the size it seems like business as usual but it isn’t,” Hallgren said. “We’re able to accommodate any events.”
The facility, like many facilities reopening, is adhering to social distancing and cleanliness guidelines set by the Iowa Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bridge View Center staff have new procedures for food and beverage service in order to ensure safety. They also wear masks in the building.
Although Hallgren had to set these guidelines, he is excited to reopen the doors.
“We’re fortunate none of the events are overly concerned about COVID-19,” he said. “We want to be here so businesses can do the business they have to do. The Bridge can gather for church and nonprofits can have their fundraisers. We want to be a part of that. We are taking the steps to ensure we’ll and they’ll be safe. The big picture of it all is that it’s something you adopt to do.”
Reopening the doors also meant revenue can come back in. Hallgren said he was able to obtain some financial support from the city of Ottumwa, but opening now he said will “help heal the financial struggles.”
“March is usually our busiest season and then all of a sudden, boom, in a matter of time it made a huge impact,” he said. “Reopening is going to make our economy strong.”
Reopening the doors have had its share of adjustments, but Hallgren doesn’t mind. He just wants the building to stay open.
“We are the main gathering event for Southeast Iowa,” he said. “We’re excited to be back open. We have all our procedures. Our staff is trained and we’re ready to go.”