OTTUMWA — As a special thank you to all area moms, Bridge View Center will be hosting their annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 14.
The brunch will feature a full breakfast and lunch menu, including a carving station featuring New York strip and glazed pit Ham, shrimp, freshly made-to-order omelets, and a delightful, assorted dessert buffet. Additional items on the buffet will include all your favorite breakfast options, such as scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, and applewood smoked bacon, along with a full salad bar and some of Chef Daniel’s choice lunch items, including but not limited to chicken breasts with a special sauce, seasoned vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, and fresh baked dinner rolls.
A special children’s buffet will offer chicken strips with ranch dressing, homemade mac and cheese, and french fries. Chef Daniel will also be preparing Bridge View Center’s signature gift of chocolate covered strawberries for all the moms, grandmothers and special ladies in attendance.
Reservations are required for priority seating. Seating may be limited, and wait times may vary if you do not have a reservation. Parties up to 20-plus can be accommodated. Pre-payment is required on all reservations.
For reservations, call 641-684-7000 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com. Reservations are accepted through Friday, May 12. Bridge View Center maxed out on reservations nearly a week in advance last year, so customers are advised to place their reservations as soon as possible. The cost is $27 for adults, $22 for seniors (aged 60 and above), $9 for children ages 2-12 and children under 2 eat for free.
