The Ottumwa Legacy Foundation has announced that the Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund has awarded over $5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Wapello County since the program was created in 2011.
This fund is awarded to 501c3 nonprofits in Wapello County and is part of the $34 million the Legacy Foundation has distributed since its inception.
The Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund supports a wide range of nonprofits in Wapello County, and Cycle 35 grant recipients are no exception. Twelve local nonprofits were awarded over $150,000 this cycle alone.
The following organizations received grant awards:
— American Home Finding Association: $30,000 for window replacement at Agency Youth Shelter.
— Camp Invention: Ottumwa: $6,500 for Ottumwa Camp Invention Scholarships.
— Ecumenical Lord's Cupboard: $5,000 for food stock.
— Four Oaks Family and Children's Services: $10,410 for Family Visit House.
— Grace Ottumwa: $9,000 for Grace Garden.
— Midwest Little League dba Ottumwa Little League: $30,000 for improvement of grounds.
— Ottumwa Community Children's Playhouse: $6,840 for new microphones.
— Pleasant Valley Manor Inc: $24,000 for Accessibility Project Phase 3: walk-in showers.
— Rocket Rampage #8737 at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Schools: $5,000 for their robotics team.
— Southern Iowa Mental Health Center: $10,000 for translating change in rural mental health.
— Wapello County 4-H Exposition Inc: $10,250 for kitchen upgrade at expo grounds.
— Wapello County Historical Society dba Iowa: Heartland History Connection: $3,000 for Vietnam War Veteran Remembrance Project.
At the Ottumwa Legacy Foundation, they recognize and embrace the critical role they can play in the community as a catalyst for positive change. The foundation is doing this by initiating and advancing promising ideas, making grants, convening conversations, promoting collaboration, providing sound information, and celebrating success.
The foundation is always looking to support new and innovative ideas and efforts that can have measurable impacts on the residents and communities in Wapello County. They highly encourage all local nonprofits to submit applications to Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund. The next online Bright Ideas application cycle opens on June 1, 2023. To learn more about all grant programs available, visit ottumwalegacy.org.
