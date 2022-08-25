OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation has announced awards totaling $146,718 to Cycle 33 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund (BICEF) grant recipients.
Since the first grant cycle in 2011, the Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund has awarded $4,759,696 to nonprofit organizations that serve Wapello County.
The most recent Wapello County nonprofit organizations to receive BICEF grants are:
— First Resources Corp for tonal body fitness system to increase activity and fitness and to help combat depression.
— Food Bank of Iowa to assist with mobile pantry expansion and provide additional hygiene items
— Friends of NAS Ottumwa to purchase and install a Handicap Accessible entry lift.
— Hospice of Davis & Wapello County to purchase and install a new sprinkler system.
— Iowa Jobs for America’s graduates to assist with program expansion into Evans Middle School for 7th- and 8th-grade students.
— Ottumwa Kiwanis to upgrade the Kiwanis Funnel Cake Trailer .
— Seton Catholic School to purchase a Promethean Board.
— Southeast Iowa Dream Center to assist with deck construction on the Ward Street house.
— YMCA of Ottumwa to assist with salary gap funding for the Discovery Lane Early Learning center to hire staff.
The Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund has three grant cycles each calendar year and awards up to $450,000 a year. The next online application cycle opens on Sept. 15, 2022.
