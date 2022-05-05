OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation has announced awards totaling $150,000 to Cycle 32 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund (BICEF) grant recipients.
Since the first grant cycle in 2011, the Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund has awarded $4,612,978 to nonprofit organizations that serve Wapello County.
The most recent Wapello County nonprofit organizations to receive BICEF grants are:
— American Home Finding Association for the remodeling of a storage shed into offices and a recreational center for youth shelter residents.
— Cardinal A-Club to assist with lighting upgrades to the baseball and softball fields.
— Cardinal Youth Foundation to purchase a washer and dryer.
— Family Crisis Center for mobile health and wellness outreach.
— IHCC Development Corporation to purchase a mobile sound system for performing arts outdoors.
— Latinas Latinos al Éxito Inc to assist with funding the Iowa Latinx Project in Wapello County.
— National Inventor’s Hall of Fame to provide scholarships for low-income youth to attend Camp Invention .
— Ottumwa Park & Recreation Foundation for pickleball courts at Bell and Memorial Parks.
— STARR Workforce Inc for tools and equipment for STARR Industries.
— UNI Foundation for the Fortépan project to digitize the Lemberger Collection.
— Wapello County Sheriff’s Reserve to assist with officers’ portion of New Officer Training.
More information about the Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund grant program can be found at ottumwalegacy.org/for-grantees-scholars/bright-ideas-community-enrichment-fund/.