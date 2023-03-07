OTTUMWA — The blotches of green on the broadband map may not look like much right now.
But Vince Tyson, general manager of Citizens Mutual Telephone Company, said to expect a lot of progress this year.
Tyson gave an update to the Wapello County Board of Supervisors about where broadband internet is located, and the work that's ahead. Most of the installations are currently in the southern part of the county, but that will expand westward and northward for the remainder of the year.
"We're off to a great start, but there is still work to be done," he said, estimating that only 20& of the project is complete.
The county is using about $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to supplement cash flow from Citizens Mutual and install broadband south of U.S. Highway 34. Tyson said late last year that installing it in the entire county would be $25 million.
However, the goal for the rest of this year is to install it in the southern half of the county up to U.S. Highway 34, and with that, contractors will be busy, Tyson said.
"Everything south of Highway 34, the Des Moines River and the areas we have funding, our plan is to get that built and done," he said. "People are anxious, and we're ready to start building."
The build-out is also expected to reach Blakesburg this year. Tyson said three contractors with four crews will be working throughout the summer.
"What we've decided to do is go ahead and build our backbone first, and then we can build one piece at a time, kind of like when you build a bridge," Tyson said. "There's actually a lot on table this year, I think about 200 miles of fiber.
"It's a big construction year for us."
Tyson also made the supervisors aware of location-based mapping, which determines if adequate broadband service exists. Nearly 500 locations in the county do not have access, or there is not yet funding committed to it. Most of those locations are in the rural parts of the county, with no bias in any direction.
"Considering where we started a year and a half or two years ago, 500 locations is actually pretty good," Tyson said. "It's actually at the bottom tier now when it comes to all counties."
He added that there will be an eighth round of Notice of Funding Availability this year, approximately $150 million. Tyson said there are areas of the state that haven't received funding, and they haven't asked for it.
Communities are to determine where the biggest need for broadband is, as those areas are "broadband intervention zones." To be eligible, communities must pass seven different criteria; once those zones are determined, funding will be prioritized.
"What they want to hear from are communities, a county, or a city, or a public-facing type of entity than can submit an application," Tyson said. "We can't do that, but they are encouraging broadband providers to work with community to submit an application if they're interested. We're more than willing to work and help develop that if Wapello County wants to submit one."
If the county does decide to apply for more funding for a broadband intervention zone, Tyson believed the service go to the northwest part of the county, which would include Kirkville. There are 223 eligible locations in that area, compared with 142 in the southeast part.
Supervisor Brian Morgan believes the need for broadband has increased, especially since the pandemic, and the more areas than can access it, the better.
"I think it's something we've put on as a priority to kind of catch up," he said. "It's something I'd be very interested in."
In other business:
— The supervisors approved a change order to the courthouse window replacement contract, which would increase it to just over $1.6 million and add about three months of time to the project, which is scheduled for completion in July of next year. The discovery of more lead paint and asbestos drove the $153,560 increase.
"There could be times throughout the process where offices will just have plywood up for their windows, which could take up to a week or so," auditor Kelly Spurgeon said. "We kind of knew going into this project that we could run into certain things with the courthouse being as old as it is."
The project is being paid for with ARPA funds.
— Morgan said work on the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge will begin this month in two phases. The first phase will be to put in the piling. Once that is done, the contractors will bring in three different sections of the bridge platform.
"They're supposed to be here in June for that. They had a break with one of their crews, so we figured we'd get part of it done now to keep it going as soon as possible, rather than mobilizing them all at once, or trying to get another crew in here," he said.
The bridge is expected to be done in July.
"It's going to cause a disruption on the trail because they'll be using that to go over the levee to get the crane and stuff down there," he said. "But they'll be as non-restrictive as possible."
— County engineer Jeff Skalberg said the county remains alive for a grant worth between $3 million and $5 million that would redo Wapello-Monroe Road from U.S. Highway 34 through Blakesburg to the Canadian Pacific tracks.
"We were selected through the first round of grants and now we moved to the second application phase," Skalberg said. "If that does come through, we will have to kind of move on it fast on that project. I don't see it being an issue other than getting the City of Blakesburg to sign off on it. But it's free money for them, so I don't see them saying no."
