OTTUMWA — The Main Street Ottumwa Economic Vitality Committee will host another Business Brew July 27 at the new Sienna Events Center, formerly the Robertson-Jay Funeral Home, located at 220 N. Court St., from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
This casual networking event is for any business, entrepreneur, business professional, or property owner who wants to meet like-minded people who care about doing good things in our community.
Come and hear about exciting opportunities developing in the Main Street District and throughout Ottumwa, as well as expand your professional network. There is no cost to attend the event, and those interested can RSVP at mainstreetottumwa.com/events-1/july-business-brew.
This month’s event is sponsored by John Deere.
For more information, please contact Main Street Ottumwa Executive Director Fred Zesiger at (641) 814-5225 or visit the MSO website at mainstreetottumwa.com/events.
