OTTUMWA — Everybody knows Bridge City Home Store and Mattress, even if they’ve never gone inside.
Located at 202 E. Main Street, Bridge City dominates the corner of Market Street and Main. During December, its exterior comes alive with flashing lights and other Christmas ornaments. A delivery truck is often parked outside, employees hauling couches or TVs up its ramp.
The store began in its current location eight years ago, but its roots are even older. It began about 10 years ago when its current owners, Sharon Webster and Chris McCraig, merged Webster’s furniture business and McCraig’s appliance business under a single banner. The two were married at the time, but divorced shortly after. Nonetheless, they continue to own and operate the store together.
“We’ve fought and got all that out of our system,” Webster said. “Everybody says they don’t know how I work with him, but we get along.”
Bridge City began near the beginning of the city’s efforts to restore the Main Street district, and the neighborhood changed around the store. However, with Market on Main shutting down, some have raised concerns about the future of small business in Ottumwa. Renovations on the 300 block of Main Street, which were put on pause for the winter, caused several other businesses to close or consider closing.
But according to Webster, 2019 was Bridge City’s best year yet. She attributed the store’s strong year to its customer service, which Webster said helps Bridge City stand out when competing with online outlets or corporate chains.
Bridge City offers furniture and appliance delivery and installation for free. While Webster said the store’s prices are comparable to what a person might find online, they’ll never find the same degree of service.
The store’s success could also be attributed to the fact its owners work nonstop to stay ahead of the competition. Webster doesn’t take days off. She’s at Bridge City seven days a week, from before it opens to after it closes.
She wears nearly as many hats as hours she works. Webster’s a manager, accountant, salesperson, and customer service specialist all rolled into one. McCraig handles a similar workload, as he oversees all the appliance repairs on top of his managerial responsibilities.
“It’s not as easy as people would think it would be. But that’s why nobody opens their own business, because it’s hard. Especially these days, with the internet,” Webster said. “It’s constantly on your mind. I dream about it.”
Webster, who wore a button that read “Shop Small,” made clear she’s devoted to the future of small business in Ottumwa.
“If you can buy it here in town, go buy it. Go shop. Go look. Then, if you can’t find it, then go to the internet,” Webster said. “But to keep your stores and your own business, you have to shop here. And that’s why we’re losing so many stores. Everybody gets mad about it, but these are the same people that are going out of town to shop or shopping on the internet.”
Despite this, Webster is almost paradoxically pessimistic about the viability of owning and operating a small business.
On one hand, Webster thinks the city doesn’t do enough for local businesses. She said that, although she felt the city expected her to renovate the facade of her building, she received no financial support to do so. The expenses were paid out of pocket.
“It’s all about the outside of the buildings,” she said.
Webster found the Main Street renovation project troubling as well, and symbolic of what she believes to be the city’s apathy toward the struggles of local business owners. Even though the renovations were on a different block, Bridge City still felt the lack of traffic from Main Street being closed.
“It’s not that bad right now, but we’re just not looking forward to it being in front of the store. Hearing how the construction down there has shut down so many businesses, it’s sad they had to do that,” Webster said. “Next year it’ll be this block. The next year it will be that block. And they’re going to expect people to come back to do business down here?”
The other problem Webster identified as standing in the way of small businesses is a cultural question.
“[People] don’t support anything in this town,” Webster said. “But then they turn around and say there’s nothing to do here.”
Bridge City has dealt with all the same struggles many other “mom and pop” shops have had to handle. Online shopping is a major concern, and Webster said she’s constantly checking prices online to make sure Bridge City’s are competitive. Larger department stores, which can buy their appliances in bulk, also offer some of Bridge City’s formerly top-selling items, like TVs, at prices the store can’t match.
Falling appliance prices have presented another problem for Bridge City. One of the store’s largest sources of income in the past was appliance repairs, but Webster said some people just go and buy replacement TVs when they break because they can get them for so cheap.
Others in the community have decried the same issues Webster deals with, and others have created some novel solutions. One is the Small Business Alliance, a networking group for Wapello County-based business owners headed by Connie Hammersley-Wilson, former director of the Chamber of Commerce.
However, Webster is of the opinion everybody is fighting an inevitability. She thinks the trend away from local business is unstoppable.
“We don’t have any say in what’s going to happen next. It’s going to happen no matter what. I’ve been down here long enough to know that no matter what I say, and no matter what I think, it doesn’t matter,” Webster said. “I just worry about my own store and my own place.”