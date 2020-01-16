OTTUMWA — Local business owners will have the opportunity to win $28,000 in Main Street Iowa’s Open 4 Business Contest.
The catch? Main Street Ottumwa Executive Director Fred Zeisger said owners must have had their business for a minimum of two years and have ideas to expand business.
The contest was started four years ago, according to the Iowa Economic Development website. During that time, Zeisger said some Ottumwa business owners applied but never made it to the state level.
“We’ve never had a recipient here in Ottumwa ” he said, “but I would like to see that change.
“There’s not a lot of money out there for business expansion development,” Zeisger added, “so I think [Main Street Iowa] saw this as a need. I think the businesses that I’ve seen take advantage of it have been amazing small-town businesses.”
Zeisger is hoping the contest can give business owners the boost they need to attract more customers. The first step in the contest will be local. Applicants will start with an online application.
If the online applications are approved, Zeisger said applicants will get the opportunity to go to the state level application round. Applicants will have to make videos outlining their business ideas and how it will benefit the community.
From there, Zeisger said judges will look at all the applicants and pick 12 from different Main Street communities to move on to the semi-final judging. Five semi-finalists will be chosen, and each will be given $8,000.
The semi-finalists will then compete at the state contest in Iowa City, with the chance to win $28,000.
The contest, Zeisger said, is a great opportunity for Main Street Ottumwa and local businesses in the downtown district.
“I think it’s a great recruitment tool for businesses that aren't here necessarily,” he said. “We’re able to help them with some cash money for a business. This is a tool [for] a lot of grant dollars for brick-and-mortar projects, which are vital to businesses as well. This is a grant for what could make your business stronger, anything you feel that will make your business better or if you want to expand that.”
The contest will help with business expansion, Zeisger said, which is one of Main Street Ottumwa’s goals. “One of the comments I hear the most is, ‘Oh, you gotta get more businesses downtown or we gotta work on the business overall.’”
Applying, Zeisger said, not only benefits the community and Main Street as a whole, but the person as well.
“That application process has some really great questions that I think might make business owners think about things they don’t necessarily think about on a daily basis on what would make their business better. It’s a pretty in-depth application as well and makes you think, ‘Who are my customers and what things would make my business better?' It could be used for marketing as well.”
There will be an informational meeting about Ottumwa’s local competition and application process at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Main Street Ottumwa office at 217 E. Main St. For further questions and details about the contest, contact Zeisger at 641-799-3464 or by email at director@mainstreetottumwa.com.