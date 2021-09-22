EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont is the latest area school district to enter into a strategic partnership with Buena Vista University.
The partnership allows employees of EBF and their eligible family members to receive grant funding to lower the cost education while enrolling in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. It also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in online/hybrid online programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
Additionally, BVU professors and staff are available for training programs, workshops and more if officials at EBF seek out such services.
The EBF Community School District has nearly 190 employees who serve approximately 1,100 students across Davis, Mahaska, Monroe and Wapello counties.
For more information about BVU’s Strategic Partnerships and partner opportunities, visit the BVU website at bvu.edu/strategic-partnerships or contact Strategic Partnerships at StrategicPartnerships@bvu.edu.