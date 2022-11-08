OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union has announced Whitney Ballanger as their newest agribusiness commercial loan officer.
Ballanger comes to C1st with years of banking and agriculture experience. She will cover the Bloomfield and Centerville markets.
Ballanger is a southern Iowa local, growing up and graduating from Moulton-Udell High School. She and her family still reside in the area. Ballanger spends a lot of time with her husband, 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son and is very active in her family’s farming operation.
She is also active in serving the community. Currently, Ballanger is serving on the Moulton-Udell School Board, Farmers Mutual Communications Board of Directors, the Appanoose County Foundation, Centerville Rotary Club and Appanoose County 4-H Foundation, as well as countless hours volunteering as a youth sports coach.
Post-graduation, Ballanger pursued further education at Indian Hills Community College before transferring to Truman State University where she received her bachelor’s in agricultural science with an ag business emphasis. Prior to coming to C1st, Ballanger worked in banking and lending for over eight years, and naturally has a lifetime of experience in agriculture from her time working on the family farm to her post-high school education.
“Whitney is going to be a great fit for our commercial and agriculture team here at C1st,” says Brian Dostal, vice president of commercial and agriculture lending. “Whitney will play an important role in serving the businesses and agri-businesses in southern Iowa. With her extensive knowledge and experience in the field, we are confident she will serve these communities well.”
Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with $1 billion in assets. The credit union, established in 1936, serves nearly 67,500 members. C1st has more than 260 employees and is headquartered in Ottumwa. The credit union has branches in Albia, Atlantic, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Creston, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Osceola, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella, Shenandoah and Washington.
