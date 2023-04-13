It appeared the only thing a cherished item in the Ottumwa Park campground needed was a little tender loving care.
Over eight months after being knocked down by a storm, a statue of a metal eagle in the veterans section of the campground has been restored.
The eagle, about three feet tall with a wingspan of about five feet, was broken into three pieces from an August thunderstorm that blew through the city. But, with work from city parks officials and Winger Mechanical, the eagle has been restored.
"We thought we better get it remounted with Memorial Day coming up," city parks and recreation director Gene Rathje said. "It's the symbol of American freedom. It's going to fly again."
The eagle sets on a perch next to the flagpole in that area of the campground, and Rathje said it had been there at least 20 years. A storm broke the eagle into three pieces — the torso, feet and one wing all came apart.
Getting the eagle to a place to be mended was the easy part. Getting it back on the perch? Not so much.
Still, parks employees Hank Harper, Don Houk, Steve Erwin and Todd Nickel went to work restoring the pieces of the eagle, and Winger Mechanical performed some welding work free of charge.
"[Our guys] did most of the work right there in the park maintenance shop," Rathje said. "As far as the welding, Winger helped us with that because some of the parts of the eagle are pot metal, which is difficult to weld. The feet and the wings are are difficult to reattach, especially when they're heavy.
"They did put a metal brace on it too, which helped out, and it won't be visible when it's up on the perch."
Rathje said the parks employees worked on the eagle through the winter, "at least 50 man hours they put into restoring it."
Putting up the eagle was no easy task, as it required a boom truck the department uses for Christmas decorations.
"It's probably 150 pounds, and our guys did an excellent job restoring it. They even painted the fish that the eagle has in its claws," Rathje said. "It looks brand new."
