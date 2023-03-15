In a way, it was time to give the campers what they wanted.
Starting April 1, they will receive what they asked for.
The Greater Ottumwa Park campground shower house is near completion, a project that has taken about two years, but in reality decades because of the need for a replacement for a long time. The shower house, located at the northeast part of the campground down the hill from the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Wapello Street, will be ready when the campground opens April 1.
"We're in the middle of getting ready to start renovating Ottumwa Park with these new parks plans, and this is going to set the stage for the future projects to come in the park," City of Ottumwa Parks and Recreation Director Gene Rathje said Tuesday. "We all agreed we wanted to build a top-notch facility here and not cut corners. This one isn't going anywhere."
The facility has been built with a variety of funds — $50,000 in grant funding from the Wapello County Foundation and $30,000 more from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation's Bright Ideas program, other grants, as well as some of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The total cost of the project, after a handful of change orders that inevitably increased the cost, is about $650,000.
"All the grants and funding put the project over the top and made it a reality," Rathje said.
The campground will have an office for the parks department, three showers each for men and women and two toilets for each. The building will also be fully ADA-compliant, which the old building was not.
"It's bigger, inside and out," Rathje said.
In addition to more room, the shower house will give the campground a fresher look.
"The old building was built in the mid-1960s, and really it had only two or three years left in its before we would have to knock it down," Rathje said. "It was also no longer appealing. The campers didn't like it.
"It's all about quality as far as I'm concerned," he said. "And that's from the feedback we've been getting from our campers, too. They'll pull into our campground with $200,000 RVs, see the old shower house and say, 'Forget it. We're out of here. We'll just go someplace else.' So with this new facility, we want to keep and attract this type of camper."
The completion of the shower house also indirectly goes hand-in-hand with a grant that Wapello County received to triple the number of camping spaces at Pioneer Ridge Nature Center. It's all part of investment in an activity that continues to be strong.
"We've been tracking our revenue at the campground for 15 years now, ever since I've been here," Rathje said. "And yeah, we should be able to see an increase in our revenue the next few years. You can't contribute everything to the new shower house, but if we see a substantial increase that's obvious, that will be a big factor.
"We have a lot of families come here in the summer, especially for the big events. Something like this can attract more families to participate in outdoor recreation," he said. "This is about upgrading the facility and improving the overall quality of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.