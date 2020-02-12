ELDON — Heather Buckley, Cardinal Elementary School principal, was overjoyed when the Iowa School Performance profile released the school’s ratings and identified Cardinal Elementary as high performing.
“We are so excited with the growth that we’ve had,” she said, “I’m so proud of our entire staff, our teachers, our associates, everyone that works with each kid in our school. I’m just so extremely proud of the hard work they put in everyday to make sure that they’re connecting with the kids.”
“I did a celebration with them, we had a special breakfast and shared where the data was and our growth from last year — they’re very excited they’re finally seeing that what they are doing is making an impact on the students,” she added.
Superintendent Joel Pedersen agreed. “The whole school family should feel good about the achievement,” he said. “Parents, Community members, school board, faculty and staff are making it happen a difference for kids everyday.”
Buckley and Pedersen said the high performance ratings were achieved due to a new curriculum started early last year, relationships staff built with students, collaboration between employees, and making sure students’ physical and mental needs are taken care of.
Buckley said a new literacy curriculum called Benchmark Advance teaches students to analyze and annotate a text. There are also higher order thinking questions as well as a guided reading program that focuses on vocabulary and phonics.
“It really does a nice job of covering the Iowa Core curriculum and also bringing pieces of science and social studies into the program as well,” she said, “so we are no longer teaching things in isolation where it’s our reading time and our math time, our social studies time. It’s really embedding all of that together.”
Buckley said teachers start the day by asking students how they feel before jumping into the curriculum. The teachers, she said, were the driving force to achieving the results and making Cardinal an ideal learning atmosphere.
“In order for learning to happen we have to make sure that they are ready to start their day so that the learning can happen,” she said. I think that attributes to getting that student ready so that they can be at their best,” she said. “Teachers are working very, very, very hard. They’re providing excellent core instruction and looking at each student individually.”
“We put a great emphasis on teaching the whole student and before learning can happen,” she added. “We have to make sure that they’re physical needs are met, that they feel they are in a safe learning environment. We have to make sure they’re mentally ready to learn … I know that kind of goes away from the academic part, but that is such a big piece of who we are.”
Pedersen agreed, and said social workers and counselors are also key components for students.“ I just think you cannot focus on reading and math if a child is having some challenges with their mental and emotional health,” he said. “We have to give them with trained individuals — social workers, counselors, that can — help them with their mental health which allows them to learn and become better at reading and writing and math.”
Buckley said she wants to make Cardinal Elementary a great learning place.
“My ultimate goal is for all the kids to come to Cardinal to have fun learning everyday, to feel safe, to have fun learning everyday, to have fun, love being here at school,” she said. “I want each and every student here to have somebody that they feel can be their person, somebody they can trust and feel safe going to. Learning to take care of each other and learn skills that go beyond.”