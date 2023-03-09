ELDON — The Cardinal Community School District's search for a superintendent continues, as the district is set to begin interviews later this month.
The district gave an update on the search earlier this week, with 10 candidates set to be screened to replace outgoing superintendent Joel Pedersen, who will leave the district June 30 lead the Central Rivers AEA.
The district posted the job and 10 candidates emerged, including one from out of state. There are eight male candidates, one female candidate and one who chose no response. Five of the candidates hold specialist/six-year degrees, including three with terminal degrees, which is either an Ed.D or a Ph.D.
Screenings of the candidates began Thursday, and finalists for the position will then be publicly announced. The formal interview process of the finalists will begin March 23.
Pedersen, the Iowa superintendent of the year in 2019, announced his resignation in December. He's served as Cardinal's superintendent since 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.