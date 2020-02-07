ELDON — Cardinal has a special election scheduled for March 3, 2020.
Cardinal Superintendent Joel Pedersen said district patrons will vote on whether to continue the existing $1.34 Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL).
“This is an extension of the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy that the district has had in place for the last 20 years,” Pedersen explained in an email. “This is not a new tax.”
The current levy, which was previously approved for 10 years, will expire June 30, 2021.
Pedersen said the levy is to be used for school buses, technology and infrastructure. Some of the money will be used to pay for upgrades to the school’s sewer system, too, since they were mandated by the Iowa DNR to upgrade the sewer system by 2021.
“We are partnering with the city of Eldon to become a customer and no longer have sewer lagoon cells on campus,” Pedersen explained. “This would allow us to get out of the sewer business because we would transport our sewage to Eldon. There are costs associated with transporting waste to the city. DNR has recommended that we no longer maintain our sewage lagoons on campus and partner with Eldon.”
All eligible residents of the Cardinal district are welcome to participate in the election as long as they provide proof of identity (either a non-expired passport or driver’s license, military ID or other acceptable means of ID.) Proof of residency is another requirement.
Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon said absentee ballots may also be cast at the auditor’s office on the second floor of the Wapello County Courthouse now through March 2.
“If you wish to have the ballot mailed, you will have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2020, to have the written absentee ballot request form to our office,” she said. “Absentee ballots mailed, must be postmarked by March 2, 2020, or be hand delivered to the Wapello County auditor’s office before the polls close on Election Day.”
Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. March 3. Wapello County voters can choose one vote center at either the Agency Community Center at 102 W. Main St. or Eldon Library Hall at 608 W. Elm St.
There will be two informational meetings about PPEL. One is at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 inside Cardinal’s middle school/high school cafeteria and the other is 6 p.m. Feb 24, also located inside the cafeteria.
For more information about the special election, call Spurgeon at 641-683-0020. For the informational meetings, contact Pedersen at 641-652-7531 ext. 3201 or by email at joel.pedersen@cardinalcomet.com.