ELDON — Mediacom Communications has announced the selection of Araceli Tapetillo, a senior at Cardinal High School, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program.
The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the Ottumwa resident for excellence in leadership and academics.
“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Araceli Tapetillo,” said Mediacom Operations Director Todd Robinson. “I’m proud that our company supports talented local students with scholarship support. We congratulate all graduates in the Class of ‘22, and particularly acknowledge Araceli for her outstanding achievements.”
The annual awards ceremony for Cardinal High School students was held May18 in Eldon. Mediacom’s technical operations manager, Roger Deshler of Agency, presented Tapetillo with the Mediacom World Class Scholarship and award certificate.
This year marks the 21st consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers high-speed broadband and digital video services. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive scholarships to support their post-secondary education. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States.