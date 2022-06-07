OTTUMWA — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) has announced Annika Hicks of Cardinal High School in Eldon as the winner of the Second Congressional District’s 2022 Art Competition.
Hicks’ piece, “Kgerald,” is a watercolor painting of a koi fish and will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
“I am thrilled to announce Annika as the winner of this year’s Congressional Art Competition. The skill and talent displayed in ‘Kgerald’ is incredible, and I thank Annika for her work,” Miller-Meeks said. “I would also like to thank the dozens of students from across the Second District who submitted artwork this year. The quality of submissions this year made my decision very difficult and I am incredibly appreciative of the students and art teachers who put in the time and effort to produce such quality work. I look forward to having Annika’s art hanging alongside hundreds of other students’ work in the Capitol!”