ELDON — The Cardinal school district has been proactive in letting students know about the mental health resources available, especially since Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that creates and funds the state’s children’s mental health system.
Michelle Edwards, Cardinal’s secondary guidance counselor, works with students who need mental health support. From August to December 2019, Edwards said 59 students benefited from therapy sessions, 74 counseling sessions, and 133 kids were seen for individual sessions.
For her, mental health is not to be taken lightly. “You have to get support before math,” she said, “if the kid has had a tough night at the end of the day, if they don’t get the support they need — they can’t learn to the best of their ability.”
Students have the option of pursuing small group sessions or individual sessions. The small group typically consists of five to six students who may struggle with anxiety, depression or other issues. In a group session, Edwards will give tips on how to control anger or what to do if a panic or anxiety attack rises. The same concept applies to individual sessions, but she said individual sessions may feel more personal.
“The kids love having outside community members help them and give them tips,” she said. “Students respond more because it’s a new face. It’s great for them to see other faces and get different perspectives.”
Outside community members, Edwards said, also help to change misconceptions associated with mental health.
“There’s still a stigma with adults who share with children that mental health is not the same as someone getting treated for diabetes or a physical sickness,” she said. “They treat it as if it’s not a big deal; they say, ‘It’s bad to be in therapy or get medicine.’ They don’t understand the chemical balances.
“We change [those misconceptions] by talking about it more and do things in the classroom,” Edwards added. “We send newsletters and keep parents, teachers and students in the forefront.”
Edwards and other counselors are contemplating telepsychiatry for students who deal with medicine management and may not have the option of always attending counseling sessions. Bringing in telepsychiatry, she said, could help students stay in school more.
Edwards wants to make Cardinal the best school it can be, and by supporting students in their mental health, she believes they can do that.
“I’m really passionate about mental health and thankful administrators felt the same way about mental health,” she said. “They’re always willing and supporting and helping us make a difference.”