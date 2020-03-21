Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.