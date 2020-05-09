OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program has had to make some adjustments in order to meet the needs of children.
CASA Program Coordinator Cara Galloway said the biggest adjustment for CASAs is pursuing virtual visits.
“At this point we are not doing social visits,” Galloway said. “We are working at a minimum of once a month allowing virtual visits. Not seeing kids face-to-face makes it really hard to make recommendations on their behalf.”
“Virtual visits can be frustrating because you don’t get that one on one interaction,” Galloway added. “We are encouraging them to do social visits on Zoom and FaceTime. That is the biggest change. People are there working to make sure they check in with their kids and let them feel heard.”
The CASA program has been around for decades. It allows citizens to volunteer their time and efforts to advocate for children’s best interests in court. The program ensures each child is living in a safe and nurturing home.
Volunteers give as much time as they can to advocate for a child assigned by a court judge. They train in six modules, totaling 34 hours. After they complete the training hours, volunteers have 12 hours of mandatory training each year.
CASAs typically are assigned one case at a time and pursue investigation, assessment, advocacy and monitoring to promote the child’s best interests. Galloway said in spite of the pandemic, CASAs are still able to get referrals, meaning a judge or attorney are able to assign cases to CASAs.
The program pondered if they are going to see more cases of abused children.
“We’re doing what we can to support them,” Galloway said, “to not see abuse, but kids may not always speak up. Are we going to see an increase in child abuse, an influx in therapy? We need to find out what that will look like.”
Meeting the needs of all children is a challenge CASA continues to face with or without the pandemic.
“We are trying to meet their needs,” Galloway said. “In a population of poverty, families and kids without the technology to connect are at a disadvantage.”
“If they don’t have that technology — a concern is not being able to see what’s going on with their mental health,” Galloway added.
Whether families and children have the technology to interact with their CASAs, Jill Lane, a new CASA stressed the importance of connecting with the children.
“It takes extra effort to show up and be a listening ear,” Lane said. “Recognize this is affecting everyone in different ways.”
Aprile Goodman, a CASA, has been involved in the program for over twenty years. A challenge she and the kids deal with is participating in court hearings by phone, sometimes making the child feel uncomfortable in truly expressing what is going on in their home lives.
Goodman normally would talk with the service provider and Department of Human Service worker and ask about the child’s needs, but can no longer do that since the courthouse is closed. Despite that challenge and not being able to visit the children in their home, Goodman doesn’t let that stop her from believing people can “make a difference.”
“We can still make differences,” she said, “and we may still have those extra challenges but we can still make differences. We can encourage the kids to get that homework done … we still have an impact. This is a great opportunity for people who are at home and kind of lost on what to do and step up to the bat and help these kids and make a difference. It’s a great opportunity.”
Ethan Lake, a fairly new CASA agreed with Goodman. Even in the midst of the pandemic, the need for CASAs remains.
“It is still business as usual,” he said, “and kind of the new normal. It doesn’t change the fact that there are kids who need an extra voice. The bottom line is — the need is even greater because we got kiddos out of school and may not have healthy coping mechanisms with the crisis.”
Goodman said it is not only important to advocate for children’s needs, but teach teenagers in the foster care system to advocate for their needs, too. Like Lake, she encourages people isolated at home to consider becoming a CASA.
“If we as adults don’t step up to the path to help these kids, then our community, who will?” Goodman asked. “Anytime is a great time to become a CASA volunteer even during these times when it’s not easy because you can’t see the kids as much as you want.”
Galloway agreed. She said at the end of the day the program will continue to do what it’s meant to do.
“Even though as something as significant as COVID-19,” she said, “we still want them to know ‘my CASA will still be there.’”