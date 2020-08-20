OTTUMWA — The number of COVID-19 cases at the Good Samaritan Society continued to rise Thursday, according to state data.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, data from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed 53 positive cases at the long-term care facility, an increase of five from the prior day. An outbreak there began earlier this month and has killed at least eight patients. Officials last provided an update to the Courier on Monday.
Wapello had four new cases in the last 24 hours, according to state data. Appanoose added three, Monroe and Jefferson each added two, and Davis and Van Buren each added one.
Statewide, from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, Iowa had 333 new cases of the disease. There were nine more deaths, 348 more recovered. Over the 24-hour period, 6,985 new individuals were reportedly tested.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts including those at the CDC say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.