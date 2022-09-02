DES MOINES — Locals won top awards in the Salers Cattle show at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
White Oak Salers of Fremont showed the Reserve Grand Champion Bull. They also won the following additional awards: Heifer — Feb. 1-28, 2022, third, fourth and fifth place; Heifer — Jan. 1-31, 2022, first place; Bull — Jan. 1-31, 2022, first place; Pair of Heifers, eighth place; Junior Get of Sire, first place; Best Four Head, third place; and Champion & Reserve Junior Bull Calf.
Ryan Brink, of Fremont, won the following awards: Optimizer Female, Class A, first place; Heifer — Feb. 1-28, 2022, second place; Pair of Heifers, fifth place; Champion & Reserve Heifer Calf;
Merick Brink, of Fremont, won seventh place in the Pair of Heifers category.
