DES MOINES — Jeffrey King of Newton won First Place Overall and a $200 gift card in the King Arthur Baking Company Yeast Roll contest, judged Thursday, Aug. 18, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas, of Centerville, claimed Third Place Overall and a $75 gift card. She won the following additional awards: King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Roll Contest - Butterhorn Rolls, third place; King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Roll Contest - Potato Pan Rolls, second place; King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Roll Contest - White Pan Rolls, first place; and King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Roll Contest - Whole Wheat Pan Rolls (1/2 Whole Wheat), first place.
