DES MOINES — Contestants placed with their baked goods in the Foods Made with Honey division, judged Friday, Aug. 19, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on use of honey, appearance, texture and taste.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas, of Centerville, won the sweepstakes award. She also won the following additional awards: Foods Made With Honey - Bread & Rolls - Honey Dinner Rolls, first place; Foods Made With Honey - Bread & Rolls - Honey Wheat Bread, first place; Foods Made With Honey - Bread & Rolls - Honey Oatmeal Bread, first place; Foods Made With Honey - Bread & Rolls - Overall Division Winner; Foods Made With Honey - Quick Breads - Honey Quick Bread, first place; Foods Made With Honey - Quick Breads - Honey Biscuits, first place; Foods Made With Honey - Quick Breads - Honey Corn Bread, third place; and Foods Made With Honey - Quick Breads - Honey Muffins, first place.
