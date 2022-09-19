DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Nonprofit Innovation Fund, including a project in Centerville.
The program, announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa nonprofits to expand services or help more Iowans.
Centerville Betterment Community, Inc. has been awarded $650,000 for a larger facility to expand services for individuals with mental health and intellectual disabilities. The award represents 50% of the total project cost of $1.3 million.
“We received overwhelming interest in this unique grant program which highlights the passion of Iowa’s nonprofits and their positive impact on our state,” Reynolds said. “These grants will invest in innovative projects that will put Iowa’s nonprofits in a better position to serve those in need.”
IEDA began accepting applications June 27. Eligible expenses for infrastructure projects include construction costs, acquisition, site development, engineering and architectural services. Funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024. For more information on the Nonprofit Innovation Fund, visit iowaeda.com/nonprofit-innovation-fund/.
Funding for this grant opportunity is made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
