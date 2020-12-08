CENTERVILLE — City officials are eying changes to tourism funding, adding a police dog and expanding the ambulance service in the next fiscal year.
Monday began the Centerville City Council's steps toward next fiscal year's budget. The budget would need to be completed by March 30.
City Administrator Jason Fraser said the city hopes to keep its tax rate steady.
Some of the early proposals, which will require public hearings and council approval, include:
— A 2% increase to the base sewer and base water rates.
— Allocating all of the approximately $95,000 in hotel/motel tax revenues to the newly combined Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Main Street group. The move eliminates the city grant process, but over five years would help the new group fund a new position to ensure the area has full hotel rooms year-round by attracting events. Some items, like Garden Club work around the square, public Wi-Fi and the city's support of the Fire Department Car Show, would continue under the new agreement.
— Acquire a police dog (using money from forfeitures and donations), upgrading citywide camera system, replacing soft armor vests and purchase of a police vehicle (funded through local option sales tax).
— Expand ambulance staff to add inter-facility transfers.
— Reconstruction of Mikels Drive and Fifth Street, and new overlays on North Park at curve and Oak Street, and overlay or repair of Garfield Street between Main Street and Drake Avenue.
— Repainting of the city poll, completion of walking trail and disc golf course, and increased parks and recreation spending for programs.
In other action:
— The council signaled support to make a planned 2.5% salary increase effective earlier. Currently, the increase was set to begin for city employees on July 1. Fraser said the city could use reimbursement from the coronavirus relief bill to cover the cost of implementing the increase early. The increase would cost approximately $32,500.
The council will formally approve the increase, which would become effective Jan. 4 instead of July 1, at an upcoming council meeting.
— A special joint meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 14 between the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors and Centerville City Council to discuss and approve a 28E agreement for use of the proposed jail and law enforcement center. The meeting will be conducted virtually over a Zoom conference call, beginning at 5 p.m.
— Centerville Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Bogle said the ambulance service stayed busy in the month of November, with a significant number of COVID-19 patients. Bogle said most days had at least one transfer of a COVID-19 positive patient, but some days saw up to five transfers.