DES MOINES — Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville won First Place Overall and the Reserve Sweepstakes Award in the Fleet Farm Canned Savory Sauces, Meats and Poultry competition judged Tuesday, Aug. 9, prior to the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Entries in classes with products that were tasted are judged on flavor, consistency, appearance and adherence to food safety rules. Entries in classes with products that are not tasted were judged on appearance, consistency, ingredient selection and adherence to food safety rules.
Tarbell-Thomas won the following additional awards: Fleet Farm Canned Savory Sauces, Meats & Poultry - Beef, second place; Fleet Farm Canned Savory Sauces, Meats & Poultry - Strips, Cubes or Chunks of Meat (beef, veal, pork or lamb), third place; and Fleet Farm Canned Savory Sauces, Meats & Poultry - Tomato Catsup, first place.
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year's Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air Adventure Park.
