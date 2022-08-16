DES MOINES — A Centerville resident won top awards in the King Arthur Baking Company Yeast Bread Contest judged Friday, Aug. 12, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on flavor, appearance and texture.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas, of Centerville, won the following awards: King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Bread Contest - Cinnamon, second place; King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Bread Contest - Oatmeal, second place; King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Bread Contest - Potato, first place; King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Bread Contest - Raisin, second place; and King Arthur Baking Co. Yeast Bread Contest - White, second place.
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year's Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air Adventure Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.