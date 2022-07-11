EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced over 1,200 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities, including a Centerville student.
Owen Byl of Centerville was awarded a National Merit University of Iowa Scholarship.
Byl and other Merit Scholar designees join more than 2,600 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. This year, 155 colleges and universities are sponsoring over 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
This final group of winners brings the number of 2022 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,200. These distinguished high school graduates will receive scholarships for undergraduate study worth a total of nearly $28 million. In addition to college-sponsored awards, two other types of National Merit Scholarships were offered — 2,500 National Merit $2500 Scholarships, for which all finalists competed, and about 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who met criteria specified by their grantor organization.
