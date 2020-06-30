CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Community School District has made the decision to move forward with holding an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.
The ceremony will take place on July 19 at 7 p.m. at Paul Johnson Field.
In order to provide the safest possible environment for students and their guests, Centerville Schools will follow current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with regard to social distancing at social gatherings.
In the case of inclement weather, a decision will be made by 4 p.m. on July 19 to cancel the event. Additional details concerning the ceremony will be communicated to seniors and their families in the near future.