OTTUMWA — A classic Charlie Brown tale is coming to Ottumwa this holiday season.
The Peanuts television special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage,” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Bridge View Center Nov. 20.
The timeless classic for the whole family joins Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. The Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by by Charles Schulz has been a long-standing traditions for millions of fans since it first aired on television in 1965.
The live stage adaptation brings all the characters to life and is set the the original special’s dialogue as well as the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score. After the final bow, the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.
Tickets and VIP packages for the show go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday and may be purchased at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on the production, visit https://www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com.