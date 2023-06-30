Editor's note: This is the second installment to run in the Ottumwa Courier of a series of facts and stories of Ottumwa High School through the years, in a lead-up to OHS' 100th anniversary, which is scheduled for Aug. 24-29. The OHS Centennial Committee will be offering details throughout the summer on the district’s social media channels, website, and local media, including The Courier.
Steve Chmelar has school spirit.
In 1971, the OHS senior was going to Des Moines to cheer for the Bulldogs at the boys state basketball tournament. He had seen a picture of OHS players holding up their fingers, signifying number one, and came up with an idea “to make the finger larger than life — a spirit thing,” he said.
Using hardware cloth, paper-mache and wire, he created a giant hand with one finger pointing up. Chmelar and his spirit finger were a hit at the state tournament games. Fans loved it. After Ottumwa’s loss during the championship game, Chmelar had the team sign the hand, then stored it in his parent’s attic. That simple act of school spirit was captured by local and state media, and was included in the 1971 Argus yearbook.
According to Chmelar, the OHS Class of 1971 had a lot of spirit. The class float won all three years of competition during the Homecoming parade. One float was mechanical, with the bulldog paws moving while traveling down the street. That float was re-created for the 40th class reunion.
Chmelar remembers pep assemblies, “everyone in the auditorium would count to 19, then start the class yells."
“We had a lot of fun,” he said. “Fame and glory are second to none, we’re the class of ‘71.”
In recent years, the spirit finger was part of a traveling Smithsonian exhibit in Iowa. The “Hometown Heroes” exhibit traveled to counties across the state, including a stint in Wapello County.
Chmelar has had requests for the hand over the years. A Philadelphia podcaster believes it belongs in a museum somewhere and a high school principal in Oregon started to write a screenplay to tell the story. But so far, the hand remains stored in a tote in an Ottumwa attic.
While the spirit finger didn’t make Chmelar rich and famous, he is credited for his innovation. With the help of his son-in-law, a notation under "foam finger” was added to Wikipedia.
The notation gives credit to Chmelar as the creator of the first version of what later became the famous foam finger.
