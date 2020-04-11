OTTUMWA — With the mandated order that restricts gatherings of 10 or more people, many churches in Ottumwa decided to have virtual easter church services this weekend.
Some like Northgate Church and Heartland Church in Ottumwa have pursued the Facebook live approach, where church attendees are given the option to watch church from the comfort of their homes.
“I think the most exciting thing for us is just the number of people that have embraced the opportunity to be the church,” Pastor Jim Eschenbrenner of Northgate Church said. “The building may be locked up, but the church isn’t closed.”
Eschenbrenner regularly holds services over Facebook live and Zoom meetings. Although he misses the congregation gatherings in person, he still appreciates how technology can connect one another.
“A great use of technology, someone else used their computer and their printer at home to create some encouraging cards they stuck in the doors around their neighborhood,” he said, “just because of the way they connect.”
While Pastor Jim Olson of Heartland Church is also grateful for the connections people get from online, for him “it can’t beat face to face interactions.”
“We can’t stop attending church,” Olson said. “We need to be around each other. There’s something about people coming together that makes it special. I want us to have church. I’ve been in the church since I was 15 years old for 63 years. I know I needed that fellowship. It’s who I am today because of it.”
Like Eschenbrenner, Pastor Jim Olson of Heartland Church has also held sermons over Facebook live. Instead of having an Easter Sunday sermon like most churches in the area, Olson held his on Saturday, preaching a message on Jesus Christ’s resurrection and the hope he brought to the world.
The goal of Eschenbrenner’s Easter message was to not only preach the traditional sermon of how Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead, but also making it “different than usual.”
“We’re doing a service that reflects Easter, but not ignoring the crisis that we’re in the middle of,” he said, “and I think that’s really important. We are experiencing something unusual and that means that we have to think and act in ways that acknowledge the situation we find ourselves in.”
“But will it be a normal Easter service that we’ve had in previous years? No because normal is gone,” Eschenbrenner added.
And finding a “new normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge Eschenbrenner said his church will face.
“I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘I can’t wait to get back to normal,’ but I think we’ve left normal behind and this experience is going to alter the way we do much of life,” he said.
“And whether or not we can make those adjustments and do it in a way that recognizes the Lordship and superiority of Jesus in our lives,” Eschenbrenner added. “If he’s really our Lord then we have to respond to these changes in a way that reflects that relationship with him. I think that’s the biggest challenge in the coming weeks and months as we’ve learned to live in new ways and we’ve learned to do ministry in new ways.”
“Learning to do ministry in new ways” is also something Olson is looking into. “We’re going to have a whole new dimension and technology is that new medium,” he said.