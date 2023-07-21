OTTUMWA — It appears the long-awaited Gallagher study is ready to bear fruit starting this fiscal year.
The Ottumwa City Council unanimously voted to approve the findings of the new wage and benefits study that has been over a year in the making. Some of the salaries and wages will be retroactive to July 1, the start of the fiscal year, but continued wage growth over a period of time is what the city has strived for as it aims to attract and retain employees.
The study will allow the city to institute a 13-step wage scale that will cover more than two decades. In the first seven years, salaried employees will receive an annual wage, but after year seven, those increases will occur every three years.
However, some employees, based on either their experience or time with the city, may not have to start at the hiring wage, so they can progress steps quicker early on.
"It gives us some guidelines, and really gives us some consistency to implement this over many years," human resources director Barb Codjoe told the council. "All positions not under collective bargaining will be on the wage scale."
The new wage system also incorporates 18 job classifications, ranging from clerks to the city administrator. The city has budgeted for some new hires during the fiscal year as it looks to recoup some of the job losses that have transpired over the years.
Codjoe said the wage scale will put the city over its general fund by about $39,000, but said "there has been some cushion built it."
For example, if an employee is scheduled to receive a pay increase of $5,000 or more, that would be allotted 25% effective July 1, 25% on Jan. 1 and the other 50% for fiscal year 2025, "with the intent of being whole for all employees by the end of fiscal year 2025," Codjoe said.
Council member Marc Roe said some pieces of the compensation plan haven't existed and is hopeful they will.
"For example, employee evaluations," he said. "Same with a merit-based system, which doesn't exist in the city. Another is job descriptions. I'm still curious whether some employees in the city are truly operating under the job descriptions they've signed off on, and if that could present an issue down the road.
"I've heard a little bit of rumbling, but this compensation study was not undertaken as a measure of equitability toward each of the employees in the city. It was to make pay equitable to the job they were doing, not their fellow employees. I think that's something that's gotten lost in translation."
When officials from Gallagher came to the city over a month ago, they said the city was very competitive with its entry-level salaries, but weaker as longevity increased, which is called "compression." The goal of the study was to make the wage scale more consistent over a long period of time.
Even if the city is a bit over on its general fund budget this year with the positions it will hire and wage increases that are coming, city administrator Philip Rath believes there will be increased valuations next year to help boost that fund.
"This year was a little bit of a down year for revenue because assessed valuations went down, but I mentioned during the budget process that I anticipate some bounce-back on that," he said. "It's something I'm confident we'll be able to maneuver through."
