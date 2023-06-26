OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has announced its schedule of services that are affected by Independence Day next Tuesday.
The changes are as follows:
— City departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day. The City Building Code and Inspections Department are open reduced holiday hours; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday and Wednesday through Friday that week.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices will be closed on Tuesday/
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed Tuesday.
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed on Tuesday.
— The Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will be open on Monday and closed Tuesday.
— Regular trash collection will not be affected. All yard waste, bulk items both north and south and County trash and recycling will be collected on Thursday, July 6th.
— The Beach Ottumwa will be open Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m., weather permitting. Park hours are subject to change due to weather.
The city also announced its fireworks schedule and policies.
The city's public fireworks display is held after dark on Tuesda at Ottumwa Park. The show will begin shortly after 9:30 p.m. The annual professional fireworks show is a local tradition and draws many onlookers from around the area.
On the evening of the display, traffic on the Wapello Street extension will be restricted to right turns only coming in and out of Ottumwa Park. Left turns crossing the median will not be allowed.
The rain date for the public fireworks display is Wednesday.
The public is reminded that while fireworks are legal in the state, any discharging of fireworks in the city's parks, trail system, the Beach parking lot or on city grounds is illegal and is punishable by a fine up to $500. Fireworks may be discharged on private property in the city limits on Tuesday only from 4-10:30 p.m.
