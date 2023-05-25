OTTUMWA — Most City of Ottumwa offices will be closed for the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, with a number of changes in regular services.
— City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Monday.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices will be closed Monday.
— The Ottumwa/ Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed on Monday. Both facilities will be open regular hours, 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
— City residential trash collection routes normally collected Monday will be postponed until Tuesday due to the holiday.
— South side yard waste and bulky item pick-up day (normally Tuesdays) will be moved to Thursday. North and South side yard waste and bulky collection will both be on Thursday the week of the holiday only. If residents need bulky item pick up the week of the Memorial Day, they need to call Bridge City Sanitation at (641) 682-1700 before 3 p.m Wednesday for pick up on the Thursday.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St. will be closed through the weekend and on Monday. A visitors center/help desk tent will be open Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
— The Beach Ottumwa will be open for the Memorial Day weekend — Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, noon-8 p.m. each day, weather permitting. Park hours are subject to change due to weather. The outdoor water park will not open if the forecast high is below 70 degrees.
