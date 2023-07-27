OTTUMWA — City of Ottumwa Public Works crews will be closing the Jefferson Street Bridge to all traffic Tuesday for regular structural engineering inspection.
Crews will close the bridge at approximately 9 a.m. and it is expected to remain closed until Friday afternoon. The section of Mill Street that passes under the Jefferson Street Bridge will be briefly closed while crews work overhead.
The inspection is required by the Iowa Department of Transportation and must be completed in order to be in compliance with state regulations and to qualify for bridge funding. Motorists should plan ahead for crosstown travel delays and seek alternate routes around the work zone.
Starting Monday, MidAmerican Energy will be working on its utility located in the south west corner of the North Court Street and West Golf Avenue intersection. During construction, the southbound lane of North Court Street will be closed.
One-lane traffic on North Court Street will remain open within the construction zone. There will be one lane open onto West Golf Avenue to maintain access for residents. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and are asked to be courteous to other drivers when navigating through the construction area. Expect work to last two weeks, weather permitting.
