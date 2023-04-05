OTTUMWA — It finally appears the wheels are in motion for the city to receive constructive feedback from its wage and benefits study.
City of Ottumwa human resources director Barbara Codjoe gave an update to the council Tuesday on the progress between the city and Gallagher, which is tasked with a comprehensive revamping of the city's pay scales, job descriptions, performance-review process, benefits package and other items.
When the city approved the firm for the job last April, the estimate was that it would at least take eight months to complete. As one year approaches, there is some frustration that the process is taking too long.
"We are currently about six weeks behind where we had initially set out to be," Codjoe told the council. "This is due to some staffing turnover within Gallagher. The city has gotten all of the information to them that they needed. We did get initial date back, but now we're in conversations to provide updates to them."
Codjoe expected a final report "tentatively" at the end of the May, which will be about a month before the next fiscal year starts. According to city administrator Philip Rath, the city wants to make several hires in fiscal year 2024, and being armed with updated job descriptions and salary recommendations will be helpful.
The city paid Gallagher over $117,000 to conduct the comprehensive study, and it hasn't been for the faint of heart as the city tries to not only keep employees from leaving for the private sector because of inadequate pay, but also to build a robust workforce that will replace the estimated 25% of employees who will retire within five years. The city also has noted it needs to come up with a benefits package than can appeal to workers of all ages since their quality-of-life ideas may differ.
There have been salary and benefit comparisons to other cities, ranging from Oskaloosa to Altoona, because "that's where we're losing people to," Codjoe said. However, the work becomes even more granular. For example, a "clerk" is one job, but could have different meanings and different pay depending on what department a clerk works in.
Ottumwa's job descriptions supposedly hadn't been updated since the late 1990s, and those jobs have changed significantly. Data for potential salaries is conducted through surveys of employees and what are best practices.
"The initial data should have come in January," Codjoe said. "We identified our 'benchmark' positions and we want to see where want to see how they're relevant to other cities, because every city is different. They gather all of that intel.
"But now we're at a point where we should have been in January, and we're going through and saying, 'Yes, this is relevant data, or no, it's not.'"
Council member Marc Roe asked whether experience is a factor in determining salaries and benefits as part of the study.
"On some of the data they presented back you have a 25th, 50th and 75th percentile," Codjoe said. "Our goal would be that 50th percentile, which is your average rate for that position, and then creating that pay range itself."
In other business:
— The council approved April 18 as the date for a public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2024 budget. The property tax levy is expected to decrease by two cents to $21.20, despite a decrease in taxable valuation.
