OTTUMWA — Both the City of Ottumwa and Wapello County will be setting public hearings for their respective fiscal year 2024 budgets during meetings Tuesday.
Both entities were given an extra month to certify their budgets because of a calculation error made at the state level regarding property tax valuations. Wapello County's overall valuations decreased by $17 million from last year, and a state rollback of excess valuation caused it to decrease further.
Both public hearings are scheduled for April 18; budgets need to be certified by counties by April 30.
The Ottumwa City Council, during its meeting at City Hall, is expected to approve an amendment to an agreement the city holds with Shive-Hattery regarding a roundabout at Albia Road and Quincy Avenue. The amendment includes the cost of adding a pair of right-of-way easements on the northwest and southeast portion of that intersection, as well as the costs of acquisition plats.
The original agreement with the firm was $83,450, but the amendment will push that to $94,950. The city was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation that looks to remedy "conflict points" that stem from a high number of accidents. That intersection fell into that category.
The council is also expected to approve a resolution that would set a public hearing, also for April 18, to review a development agreement with Asbury Manager LLC, which would allow construction of 30 townhomes (20 at 1321 Asbury Ave., and 10 at 1412 Sherwood Ave.) near South Hy-Vee. The units, would be affordable, low- to- moderate-income housing.
As part of the agreement, the city would use three economic development grants totaling $186,000 to provide to the developer, and could eliminate the need for TIF financing later on. Franchise fees can be used for economic development, and could be used for the up-front payment.
The city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers, and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
In addition to establishing a date for a public hearing for the budget, the supervisors will hold a public hearing to create a paving district from Ashland Avenue to the end of the existing pavement on 70th Avenue.
Residents Tom Keck and Brian Fullenkamp will pay 75% of the cost for the project, which is estimated at $184,851; the owners would pay just over $138,600 of that cost.
The supervisors are also expected to approve a contract with Winger Companies for fire alarm and lighting improvements to an elevator at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center. The base bid for the project is $9,495.
The supervisors meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
