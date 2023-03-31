Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.