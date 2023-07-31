OTTUMWA — As a result of an investigation into the Ottumwa Fire Department, the City of Ottumwa has dismissed three firefighters for various misconduct.
Firefighters Derek Fye and Dillon McPherson, as well as captain Bill Keith, were separated from the city "effective immediately," the city said in a press release Monday afternoon.
The Courier has filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city for more specifics on the firefighters' dismissal.
McPherson resigned in lieu of termination, while Fye has been terminated. Both were relieved of their duties for "actions and behaviors that violated department rules, safe practices and the values and standards of the City of Ottumwa," the press release added.
Keith was terminated for "failure to adequately lead those under his command and further displaying an attitude of indifference toward holding employees accountable to the values and standards of the department and the City of Ottumwa."
In its press release, the city said it did not make the decision lightly.
"We take all instances of misconduct very seriously. We expect all employees to adhere to our city's policies and maintain the highest standards of conduct and professionalism," the city said. "We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the city remains a safe and ethical environment of our staff."
The city also said it aims to fill the positions as soon as possible, and appreciates the community's support during this time.
"We are committed to a continuity of public service as we work through the staffing changes and will contact relevant staff to discuss the temporary distribution of responsibilities related to the departure of these individuals," the city said.
The investigation into the fire department, which was conducted by Dentons Davis Brown PC, began in May.
