The City of Ottumwa is seeking to enter a development agreement with Asbury Manager LLC for the construction of housing near Quincy Avenue, as a public hearing will be held on the item during Tuesday's city council meeting at City Hall.
The agreement would provide 30 low- to- moderate housing units — 20 at 1321 Asbury Ave. and 10 others at 1412 Sherwood Drive. The total construction will be $10 million, but they city will be offering three economic development grants to the developer during the process.
Construction will be start this summer and be completed by July 1, 2024.
City staff has recommended the use of franchise fees, which can be used for economic develop, as a cash incentive to the developer rather than a tax-increment rebate. All 30 units would be townhome-style units.
In other business:
— The city is holding a public hearing to adopt the fiscal year 2024 budget, which will lower the property tax rate by two cents to $21.20. It will mark the city's lowest rate since fiscal year 2017 and is the third consecutive year the rate has been lowered.
— A public hearing will be held regarding the sale of city-owned property at 328 S. Ward St. to Rippling Waters, which intends to use the lot for a single-family home. Rippling Waters did the same thing last year on Chester Avenue, working with Iowa Prison Industries in Newton to build a single-family dwelling near Evans Middle School.
— The council will decided whether to increase the sewer dump fee in the Ottumwa Park campground from $3 to $5 as campgrounds hosts have said the current fee is "low compared to other campgrounds they have worked at." Similarly, the council will look to approve a contract with RG Construction to build a new shower house sewer dump station and parking lot. The proposed contract is for $117,000, with American Rescue Plan Act funding and a Wapello County Foundation grant the likely funding for the project.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will meet Tuesday and hold a public hearing regarding the county's fiscal year 2024 budget. The county is expected to lower it's rate by 38 cents, but also lower the actual taxes as well. Despite little new money coming to the county, the county will be able to lower the rate through its carryover balance and use it as property tax relief.
The supervisors also will approve a pair of 28E agreements between the sheriff's office and cities of Eldon and Blakesburg. Under the agreements, the sheriff's office will provide 11.3 hours per work to patrol in Blakesburg and 15 hours per week in Eldon. Both agreements run through June 30, 2025.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.