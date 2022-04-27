OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa was recently honored with the 2021 Tree City USA Growth Award.
Every year the Urban Forestry Awards recognizes cities, college campuses and utilities that demonstrate a variety of dedication to the importance of trees in their respective areas. All awards are presented on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
This is the 32nd year for the awards. Ottumwa is one of more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities.
To receive the award, a city must, at a minimum, provide education and public relations; partnerships; planning and management; and tree planting and maintenance in their communities.