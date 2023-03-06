OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council is expected to take up a recommendation Tuesday to reject both bids for the renovations at City Hall, a project with almost a $3.5 million price tag.
Two bids were opened for the project, with both of them coming in well over $1 million more than the budgeted amount the city plans to use, which includes bonding, two rounds of American Rescue Plan Act funding and franchise fees.
Willett Hoffman, the firm in charge of coming up with a contractor for the project, said it asked both contractors if there were any changes that could be made to the scope of the project to bring it within the budgeted amount, and both said there weren't.
Most of the project consists of putting in a new air-conditioning and heating system to the building, which is still running on a boiler. Other improvement included more climate control settings and a restoration of some of the older parts of the building to keep it in line with its original look and design.
In a staff summary to the council, the city's plan would be to revisit the project and separate projects to "reduce uncertainty in bid items that lead to higher base prices."
In other business:
— The council could potentially take action regarding the proposed tennis court project in Sycamore Park. One bid was received from PPC Sports for just under $2.5 million, which was more than the estimated costs for 12 courts. So far, the city and the Ottumwa Community School District have contributed $750,000 apiece toward the project, with the rest to be raised privately.
— The city will also set the date for a public hearing for the revised maximum property tax levy as the result of the Iowa Senate passing a bill that reduces the rollback on residential properties from 56% to 54% to clear up an error with multi-residential property valuations. The bill reduces the amount of taxable valuation in the city. The public hearing will be set for March 21 at 5:30 p.m.
The city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will meet to discuss a change to the courthouse window replacement project, which is now expected to cost more and take longer to complete.
After the original contract scope was determined, it was also determined that all of the windows and old window frames had asbestos and lead paint. The additional cost of removal of the other faulty windows is $153,560, which will bring the contract to just over $1.6 million.
Also, Christner Contracting Inc. is asking for 97 additional working days for the additional work, which would push the finish of the project into mid-July of 2024.
Or, the county has the option of going with the second-lowest bidder, but the cost would be $1.8 million, including the additional work.
The supervisors are also expected to receive a broadband project update from Citizens Mutual telephone company, and Scott Hastings is expected to be approved as an assistant county attorney.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the third-floor courtroom/board room at the courthouse.
