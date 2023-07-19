OTTUMWA — During last week's Ottumwa City Council meeting, former mayor Tom Lazio chastised the council and staff for not "not doing their job."
His remarks came at the end of the meeting, when city officials couldn't engage in conversation. City administrator Philip Rath made time to respond during Tuesday's council meeting.
Rath explained the city's stance on several items addressed by Lazio — the administrative leave status for director of public works Larry Seals and two firefighters, as well as a lack of quorum for a scheduled meeting June 6.
"In regard to (the administrative leave), these are ongoing personnel issues. I understand individuals may have special ties or just the general curiosity as to what is going on in these areas," Rath said during his administrative report. "Unfortunately, information related to these matters remains confidential.
"City council and staff are not hiding anything," he said. "We're not hiding behind any statements or false claims of confidential personnel records. I may not fully agree with the comments that were presented, but while the majority of the work city staff and the council conduct is open to the public, there are some items that remain confidential until those issues are resolved."
Rumors have spread about the employees' statuses, but Rath said "there is a balance that is weighed between information that is public and the potential harm it may create for the employee in question."
"An employee does have rights that are considered as well, and a violation of his rights may place the city in a position of a lawsuit," he said. "These particular items are currently fluid personnel matters which have not been resolved. The appropriate level of information will be shared publicly as it becomes available and is ready to be released."
Regarding the lack of quorum for the June meeting, Rath acknowledged, in hindsight, that it might have been better to postpone the meeting or cancel it, "knowing that two members had already expressed their absence in advance that left no margin if there was an illness, accident, or other emergency."
However, he also said the council has done a good job of letting city officials know ahead of time if they will not be at a meeting.
"There have been occasions in the past, especially during COVID, when city council was in jeopardy of not having a quorum, and several times where the solid waste commission meetings were not able to be held due to a lack of quorum," he said. "Council members have been pretty good about letting the mayor or staff know in advance when they aren't able to attend a meeting.
"Unfortunately, this was one incident where were we not alerted by one of those three members in advance and could have proactively taken measures to reschedule that meeting."
Rath said meetings are open to the public on most occasions, aside from the regular council meetings. Even though some work sessions aren't held inside council chambers at City Hall and instead in Room 108, that does not mean the public can't attend. Typically, they aren't allowed to participate, however.
"Work sessions are less formal and don't include official action, and they don't typically include public comment. They are still held publicly for observation purposes," he said. "Special meetings, on the other hand, are similar to council meetings. Typically, they're just on a different day or time, and they typically include an opportunity for public comment on agenda items and items not on the agenda.
"Room 108 allows for better visibility on monitors than council chambers allows. One drawback is that room doesn't have the audio-visual setup for recording. Even then, those are open to the public."
