OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has been awarded a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the North Market Street Façade Project.
The award is part of a special round of CDBG funding for projects in communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will support significant façade improvements for 105 through 107 and 114 through 118 N. Market. The total project cost is estimated at $446,000. The City will leverage the existing Downtown Development Façade Program to provide local match, and the property owners will contribute substantial private investment for the difference.
“This is an excellent example of the collaboration between downtown building owners, City government, regional planning and the state economic development office,” said Community Development Director Zach Simonson. “When we are able to leverage an existing local program to secure a large federal grant, it helps to enhance buildings that have been long term priorities.”
The grant program is designed to remediate blighted conditions for property owners who were impacted by the pandemic. New façade designs will remove the shingle awning at 114 through 118 N. Market and restore the distinct transom windows that originally adorned the building. At 105 through 107 N. Market, the second floor metal cladding will be removed, exposing the windows hidden underneath.
“For this building, that is a game-changer,” said Simonson. “Opening those windows allows the owner to take the next step and develop housing on the upper-story.”
Both projects will begin this spring.