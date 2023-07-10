OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council is expected to approve a contract with Lakota Group to create a a historic preservation plan for the city during Tuesday's council meeting at City Hall.
Development of the plan is expected to start this summer with site surveys of future landmarks and historic districts, code reviews and recommendations, though its expected the plan to be completed some time next year, at a cost of $45,700. The city already budgeted for the plan as part of its most recent capital improvement bonding.
According to the professional services agreement, the plan would include a 10-year implementation program, and Lakota Group will create an online survey residents can respond to about the plan. Four visits are expected, with the final one occurring in front of the council.
Part of the plan will also include downtown revitalization strategies, recommendations for brick streets and a model for evaluating the economic impact of preservation.
Five candidates responded to a request-for-qualifications the city sent, and the Lakota Group has worked on historic preservation plans in Rock Island, Illinois, Tyler, Texas, and Albany, New York, among other communities.
In other business:
— The city is expected to enter into an agreement with Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress as the economic development arm of the city.
— The city is expected to name the Jefferson Street Viaduct in honor of late councilman Skip Stevens, renaming the viaduct the Skip Stevens Memorial Bridge.
— The city is bringing for a wage adjustment for city engineer Phillip Burgmeier, as he will take over interim public works director duties. The Courier has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request regarding the dismissal of former public works director Larry Seals on June 21. Burgmeier's salary will be adjusted 10% to approximately $121,000 per year, and will be retroactive to June 21.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will discuss bids to replace the heat and air conditioning system at Pioneer Ridge Nature Center during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
Two bids were received for the project, with one coming in at $61,000 and the other for $40,750. Five companies were contacted over a four-week period, but only two responded.
The supervisors also are expected to approve an agreement with BNSF Railway for a roadway resurfacing project of a crossing on Ashland Road near Agency, in effect smoothing the crossing.
Also, the supervisors will discuss proposed cameras in the parking lots of both the courthouse, the courthouse elevator, Wapello Building and Agency City Hall, and replacement cameras for the American Gothic House. The total cost is expected to be just under $6,100.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.