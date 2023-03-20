The City of Ottumwa during Tuesday's city council meeting will hold a public hearing to revise the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2024 in the wake of a bill signed by the governor that will drastically reduce the amount of taxable valuation available to the city.
The city had already approved a property tax levy increase to $17.11 in February, but that was before knowing what the ramifications would be from a bill that clawed back excess valuations because of a calculation error for multi-residential properties.
It's anticipated the city will pass a levy rate of $17.34, which is a 68-cent increase over the current fiscal year. When debt service, the library and other levies are added, the overall rate is $22.01.
Either way, the city was going to face a budget shortfall this year because of the state legislature's actions. By increasing the levies to what is proposed, the city will be short $238,233, instead of $455,360 had it kept what was approved last month, or the $754,527 had the city not changed it all from its current levy rate.
The shortfall was caused by valuations falling off. Initially, the city projected a loss of $18 million in valuation, but the reduced rollback added another $17 million in lost taxable revenue. The rollback, from 56% to 54% will save taxpayer money, but leave the city with less revenue for services.
Cities and counties have until April 30 — one extra month — to certify their budgets with the state as a "trade off" for the legislation.
Also during the meeting, a public hearing for the plans, specifications and cost estimate for a sewer dump project at the Greater Ottumwa Park campground shower house will be considered.
As part of a $50,000 grant received from the Wapello County Foundation, the shower house requires a new sewer dump station, as well as a concrete parking lot. The shower house will be open April 1 when the campground opens, and this part of the project is estimated to cost $52,000.
Also, the council is expected to take action on a fiber-optic installation agreement with Mahaska Communication Group LLC to install cable and internet for both residential and commercial areas. The company plans to start installation this spring and estimates the build-out of the whole city can be completed within three years.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will set April 4 as the date for their public hearing to establish the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Also, a public hearing as been established for the same date regarding a paving district on Ashland Road for parcels of land belonging to Thomas Keck and Brian and Jodi Fullenkamp. The costs for the property owners is over $138,000 cumulatively.
The supervisors also will take up an agreement with Ahlers & Cooney to provide legal services related to labor and employment matters.
Also, the supervisors are expected to hire Zachary Leonard as a deputy sheriff, starting at $24.24 per hour.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
